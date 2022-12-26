Linville church connects with community through warm meals

LINVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - For 25 years, Linville United Methodist Church has been making warm meals to deliver to people all across Rockingham County once a month.

When the Ministry Through Meals program started, the church group was preparing around 50 meals a month. Now that number is closer to 130, with almost 1,500 made just this year.

Baked ham, baked apples, lima beans, rolls and desserts were on the menu for this month. Church volunteers also served up a side of love, filling up each box before it headed out the door.

“Every month I do a different card, and in that card is usually a prayer, and on the back is a picture of our church because we want them to realize that they’re welcome here,” Barbara Mchone, Linville United Methodist Church’s Superintendent said.

After about 20 minutes, all the food boxes are loaded up and ready to be served.

“It’s one thing to fix the meals, package them, but most importantly, you’ve got to get them out to the people that we want to serve,” Mchone said.

The food is delivered throughout Rockingham County from Broadway to Bridgewater. Community members get a meal to fill their stomachs and their hearts.

“Food is always, always something good to use to not only attract people, but to let people know that you care,” Rev. Costella Forney of Linville United Methodist Church said.

And sometimes that one meal can go a long way.

“Sometimes it’s the only person they are going to see during the day, and sometimes, as sad as it is, it’s going to be the person they see maybe in the week. So, it’s important to let them know that people at Linville Church love them, but God loves them also,” Mchone explained.

“I took lunch to [a church member], and I sat down and had lunch with her. It meant the world to her, but it also meant the world to me because it reminded me of when my grandmother was living, how I would go and sit and eat with her,” Forney added. “It was a beautiful, beautiful experience.”

And making those connections is what Ministry Through Meals is really all about.

“That’s what God has called us to do, to help each other and to be there for each other,” Forney said.

Preparing these meals month after month and year after year is really a team effort. Linville United Methodist Church said they wouldn’t be able to continue this program without the community’s support.

Each year, the church holds two BBQ chicken fundraisers to help fund the program. They also get financial and food donations from community members and other churches throughout the year.

