String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.

According to Staunton Fire and Rescue, engines were dispatched to a house fire on Hanky Mountain Highway.

Crews from Staunton, Churchville, Mt. Solon, Swoope and Augusta County, along with tanks from Bridgewater and Clover Hill, assisted in putting the fire out. Staunton Fire and Rescue said the home was a total loss.

Then, just after midnight Christmas morning, crews were dispatched to William Cousins Road. Staunton, Swoope, Augusta County, Churchville, Verona, Middlebrook and Riverheads all assisted.

Staunton Fire and Rescue said they arrived to heavy smoke and fire showing. They said crews were on the scene until 3 a.m. putting out the flames. Staunton Fire and Rescue said the home is heavily damaged.

Around 8:45 Sunday morning crews were sent out to Cedar Green Road. Staunton Fire said heavy smoke and fire were showing from the front of the home.

Swoope, Staunton, Churchville, Augusta County, Verona and Middlebrook assisted in this house fire as well. Staunton Fire said one person was taken to the hospital from this scene.

