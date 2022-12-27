70-year-old missing in Powhatan; vehicle found in Goochland

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The vehicle of a 70-year-old woman last seen in Powhatan County was found in Goochland County on Tuesday.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office says Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the county. Her vehicle was found in the Tucker Park area of Goochland.

Weaver is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, contact the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

The Goochland Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are assisting the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office in the search.

