Augusta County office recycling Christmas trees until Jan. 14

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As you take down Christmas decorations, Augusta County wants to remind you that the tree is recyclable.

Tinsel and ornaments need to be taken off before donating to the county’s five participating convenience centers (Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando, and Mt. Sidney).

Augusta County works with agencies all over to help repurpose as habitats for fish and wildlife, or similar organizations like the National Parks Service. No matter the need — the trees will have a new purpose, once recycled.

“We mulch any of the excess trees later, if no one needs them. It’s a group effort to see who needs them as habitat. If no one needs it, we can use them as mulch which is great for any of our parks, here at the government center itself,” Augusta County Recycling Coordinator Morgan Shrewbursy said.

If you miss the donation window, Augusta Regional Landfill will accept trees anytime during normal operating hours for mulch.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.