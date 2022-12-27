Coffee Hound closed for repairs -- set to reopen Tuesday

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coffee Hound, a popular coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg, had to close its doors over the weekend and into Monday.

A water main break happened over the weekend in the Urban Exchange apartments above the shop causing damage inside.

Owner of Coffee Hound, Hailey Rogers said her staff is cleaning the place up.

She said the shop is set to reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

“When we re-open just come in and show us some love,” Rogers said. “Show some love to the staff, you know with tips and everything. They are the unsung heroes of this whole situation being so willing to help and they definitely deserve it.”

Next door at Benny Sorrentino’s they said they saw the damage as well that caused them to close on Christmas Eve.

They say they are doing takeout orders Monday while they clean the damage inside, but they say they hope to have the dining room back open Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening you can catch all the major planets together up in the sky.
Catch the entire solar system together this week
Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late...
String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Harrisonburg Fire Department to launch Community Paramedicine Program
Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced

Latest News

A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into...
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise
Fire generic
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 27
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 27