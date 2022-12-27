Coffee Hound closed for repairs -- set to reopen Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coffee Hound, a popular coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg, had to close its doors over the weekend and into Monday.

A water main break happened over the weekend in the Urban Exchange apartments above the shop causing damage inside.

Owner of Coffee Hound, Hailey Rogers said her staff is cleaning the place up.

She said the shop is set to reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

“When we re-open just come in and show us some love,” Rogers said. “Show some love to the staff, you know with tips and everything. They are the unsung heroes of this whole situation being so willing to help and they definitely deserve it.”

Next door at Benny Sorrentino’s they said they saw the damage as well that caused them to close on Christmas Eve.

They say they are doing takeout orders Monday while they clean the damage inside, but they say they hope to have the dining room back open Tuesday.

