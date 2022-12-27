Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street

The fire occurred Dec. 26, around 10:15 p.m.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours.

Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.

Tobia said everyone who was home at the time was safely evacuated, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

