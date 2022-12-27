Five people displaced after East Market Street Fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five people have been displaced after a fire that had part of East Market Street closed for over two hours Monday night.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of a large single-family home in the 300 block of East Market Street that had been converted to apartments at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday night.

“The caller reported that they believed they had fire in the walls with smoke throughout the second floor. Firefighters confirmed that exact information and were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire without any injuries to civilians or firefighters,” said Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia.

HFD determined on Tuesday that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and was accidental.

The total extent of the damage has not yet been determined. Chief Tobia said that the old wiring in the house was a factor in the blaze.

“It’s actually called knob and tube wiring which is a legacy wiring from the early 1900s and of course that type of wiring is really never meant to carry the demands of modern electrical equipment,” he said.

Tobia said that with the cold temperatures over the last week there has been an increase in fires due to greater demands on heating systems as well as people using supplemental heating. He said HFD responded to three structure fires over the holiday weekend.

HFD offers a number of safety tips when heating your home, especially when using an electric space heater. Tobia stressed the importance of plugging it directly into the wall.

“The amount of electricity they draw is very great and most extension cords are not designed to handle that level of electrical flow. They overheat, they melt, and then the electricity escapes, creates an arc and causes a fire,” he said.

Tobia said it is also important to ensure any extension cords are not running underneath carpets and urged caution when using candles or when cooking. Most importantly he said every citizen should make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

“City residents can get those for free simply by calling fire department headquarters or stopping by any of our fire stations and we’ll be happy to assist with that installation,” he said.

