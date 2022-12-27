Hometowns get millions in industrial revitalization funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Danville, Pulaski and Buena Vista are just a few of our hometowns receiving more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. IRF grants provide “gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.”

“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities,” said Youngkin. “The Industrial Revitalization Fund continues to be an important resource for those redevelopment efforts, spurring regional partnerships, economic development and job growth across the Commonwealth.”

The fund leverages local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment of vacant and deteriorated industrial and commercial properties, according to the governor. The program is targeted toward vacant non-residential structures whose poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the structures’ surrounding areas. Projects were reviewed and evaluated competitively, with an emphasis on those with high levels of blight, identification of impediments to economic development efforts, alignment with regional or local strategies, availability of matching resources, the level of community distress where the properties are located and identified and feasible end uses.

“These funded projects are transforming deteriorated structures that impede future economic development efforts into small businesses, tourism destinations, and sources of community pride,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Through IRF grants, we are able to make investments in both Virginia’s infrastructure and vibrancy by supporting impactful projects, encouraging strategic collaborations, and fostering economic development efforts across the Commonwealth.”

The 22 awarded projects are designed to create more than 600 jobs and leverage an additional $72.8 million in public and private investment. They include five mixed-use projects that will create nearly 200 residential units.

Since 2012, the IRF program has funded 38 projects that have revitalized vacant, blighted buildings, said Youngkin. These projects have generated more than $121 million in other public and private investment and resulted in the creation of more than 485 jobs across the Commonwealth.

