JMU’s Kozlova named Sun Belt player of the week

By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WHSV) - James Madison (JMU) adds another player of the week to the Sun Belt Conference. JMU Women’s Basketball junior center Kseniia Kozlova earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors, the league announced on Tuesday.

Kozlova had a phenomenal game in Philadelphia with 36 points, shooting 17-of-23 (73.9%) from the field, and was crowned MVP of the tournament. Against Eastern Michigan (Dec. 20), Kozlova posted 18 points in just 16 minutes, knocking down 81.8% (9-of-11) of her shots in the win. She followed this with an 18-point effort in the championship game while grabbing three rebounds, helping defeat host Saint Joseph’s (Dec. 21) for the program’s first Hawk Classic title.

Kozlova has scored in double figures three times in the last four games, and her 18-point outings are career-highs. The Dukes will return to the Atlantic Union Bank Center for the program’s first Sun Belt matchup as members of the conference, hosting Coastal Carolina on Dec. 29. The opening tip is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.

