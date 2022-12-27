New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The countdown is on to the new year.

A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

New laws normally mean more rules rule to follow, but there are some major changes coming into effect to help Virginians in 2023.

Starting Jan 1, minimum wage will increase in the Commonwealth.

Since May 2021, the minimum wage has steadily increased and according to the Code of Virginia, it will continue for years to come.

The Code of Virginia said beginning Jan 1, employees will make no less than 12 dollars an hour.

The next jump will be Jan 1, 2025.

One thing Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been pushing for since he stepped into office is tax cuts.

The first phase of those begins next week.

Taxes at the grocery store, for certain products, will go from 2.5% to 1% tax rate, according to Virginia Tax.

They include food for home consumption. This does not include most restaurants.

Essential hygiene products are also included like diapers, bed sheets and feminine hygiene products.

A new privacy law is also slated to begin Jan 1.

This will control data collection and limit how much personal data is collected.

