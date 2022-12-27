Pipe burst closes down Salvation Army of Staunton office this week

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The team has a project of cleaning up that will have the office closed all week.

Salvation Army officers said the pipe bursting caused phone lines to go out momentarily. Phones and internet are functioning now but rooms and and hallways are soggy— so the Beverly street office is closed for the rest of the week.

The organization is still able to be there for those in need, nonetheless.

“The public can still reach out for immediate assistance by calling our number. 540-885-8157, or they can email us at stauntoncorps@gmail.com and we will respond as quickly as we can to any needs or areas for assistance,” Salvation Army Lieutenant Kelsey Meredith said.

The Salvation Army of Staunton hopes to have everything cleaned up and fixed to start the new year right.

