Senior residents of Broadway apartment complex without water all day Monday

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Several senior residents of the Spring Brook Place apartment complex in Broadway said they were without water for nearly the entire day on Monday. According to the property manager, this came after three separate pipe bursts over the holiday weekend and a leak that collapsed a ceiling in one of the units.

When Fire and Rescue squads arrived to deal with the leak on Monday they had to turn off the water for the entire complex because it is run on a single water line. With around 30 units being without water throughout the day the Town of Broadway’s Public Works Department was eventually called in to restore service.

“It ended up turning into a bigger issue and then our offices were notified and our public works department did show up on the scene along with members of our police department. They met with fire and rescue and assessed the situation,” said Cari Orebaugh, Broadway’s Director of Marketing and Development.

Normally water leaks are handled by the property management company, but because of the severity of the situation Broadway’s Public Works Department was called in around 4:30 p.m.

“We leveraged our resources and encouraged and worked with the on-site facilities maintenance personnel there to get a local plumber out there who was able to fix the issue and get the water turned back on as soon as possible,” said Orebaugh.

Broadway’s Public Works crews and the local plumber were able to get water service restored to the complex around 9:30 p.m.

With the majority of residents at Spring Brook Place being seniors, members of the community including a local boy scout and girl scout troop came out to lend a hand on Monday.

“They were without water for most of the day and then there were members of fire and rescue and other local organizations that did show up, a lot of community support, that distributed water to the residents there which was great to see,” said Orebaugh.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.