Update on I-81 closures near Harrisonburg because of bridge work

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced on Tuesday that brief closures of Interstate 81 northbound are scheduled for January 3-5, near Harrisonburg. The closures will be between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and each one is scheduled for 15 minutes or less. They allow contractors to remove the concrete deck on Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.

The northbound entrance ramps at exits 243, 245 and 247 in the Harrisonburg area will also briefly close during these times. I-81 northbound lanes and on-ramps will reopen as soon as it is safe for traffic to drive under the bridge.

Additional closures of I-81 northbound and southbound will take place in 2023 during certain phases of bridge demolition and construction, and the project is expected to be completed by Fall 2023 according to VDOT.

