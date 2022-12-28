December weather of 2022

A look back at the end of 2022 and ahead to the new year
A look at weather in the month of December
A look at weather in the month of December
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team and Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WHSV) - December didn’t bring much snow, but a few wintry systems and a weekend of brutal cold and very low wind chills made it feel like we’re in the depths of winter.

DECEMBER 15

The week of December 12th, a strong low pressure system brought a blizzard to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast. Overnight Wednesday, December 14th, the WHSV viewing area saw a cold rain change over to freezing rain and a wintry mix in several spots. On December 15th, the area saw an ice storm, which led to accumulating ice in several Valley and West Virginia locations.

Tony Alverson, Staunton
Tony Alverson, Staunton

Snow was minimal and it was more ice across the region. Here’s some of the snow and ice totals:

ICESNOW
LOCATIONAMOUNTLOCATIONAMOUNT
Sherando0.75″Jerome0.80″
Mount Storm0.75″Luray0.50″
Afton0.50″Honeyville0.30″

You can read more about the ice storm here.

DECEMBER 23

Just before Christmas, another winter storm with an arctic cold front led to rapidly dropping temperatures and high winds. This led to wind chills below 0° for the area.

Another storm with minimal snow and ice accumulation. However, the powerful wind knocked out power for thousands. Wind chills Friday into Saturday were below zero and in some spots, as low as 40 to close to 50 below.

Wind chills behind the arctic cold front were well below zero.
Wind chills behind the arctic cold front were well below zero.

We saw peak wind gusts Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Most of the area had lows around 0 with several spots below zero for air temperatures Saturday morning. It was a frigid morning. Spruce Knob in West Virginia had a low Saturday morning of -20. That’s air temperature, not wind chill.

LOCATIONPEAK WIND GUSTLOCATIONLOW SATURDAY AM
Canaan Valley63 mphCanaan Valley-12
Petersburg58 mphPetersburg-4
Weyers Cave55 mphRaphine-2
Luray46 mphHarrisonburg0
Winchester45 mphLuray3

You can read more about this system and the winter weather we have seen so far this season here.

JANUARY AVERAGES

Looking ahead to the New Year, the average high temperature in the month of January is 42 degrees and the average snowfall is 4.20″. Typically our coldest days of the year on average are around January 20th.

Weather statistics for the month of January
Weather statistics for the month of January

Temperatures will be above average into the start of 2023. Highs are forecast to be around 60 degrees New Year’s Day. The average high for January 1st is 43.

High temperatures are forecast to be well above average for New Year's Day 2023.
High temperatures are forecast to be well above average for New Year's Day 2023.

With a warming trend, could we see any 70 degree days in January? It’s possible but not exactly very likely. The chance of 70°+ in January is 28%.

