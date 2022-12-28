Delegate John Avoli will run for third term

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Delegate John Avoli announced that he will run for a third term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

“I am proud and honored that the people of the 20th District placed their faith in me to represent their interests in Richmond for the past four years.” Avoli said in a press release.

Avoli made his intentions known to the four GOP Chairmen of the newly drawn district, which includes Staunton, Waynesboro, southeastern Augusta County, and northern Rockbridge County. The Committee voted to hold a Primary Election to determine its Republican nominee for the 36th House District.

“I am excited to announce I am launching my campaign for a third term in office, to continue serving the people of Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro, and to begin serving the great citizens of northern Rockbridge County in the new 36th District.” Avoli said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.