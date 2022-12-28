Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(MGN)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot.

Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old Deborah Griffin laying outside. A deputy performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Griffin was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says 79-year-old James Irvin Geer was detained inside a home. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Geer is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 and speak with Investigator Lasco.

The sheriff’s office says no further information will be provided at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into...
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
Va police
Two found dead in submerged car
Fire generic
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder temperatures to end the year
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer recaptured after being set free following 6-year sentencing delay
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit