JMU women’s basketball set to open Sun Belt play against Coastal Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 10-2 women’s basketball Dukes will open Sun Belt play on Thursday when they host Coastal Carolina in Harrisonburg.

James Madison is fresh off winning its first-ever Hawk Classic. Both Kiki Jefferson and Kseniia Kozlova have earned Sun Belt Player of the Week honors over the first twelve games. The Dukes are averaging 72 points per game while holding their opponents to an average of only fifty-seven.

For current players, Thursday will be a chance to set the tone in the Sun Belt after the Dukes were picked to finish sixth in the conference.

For JMU basketball alumni, like former standout guard Holly Rilinger, the matchup with Coastal Carolina will be a time for the purple and gold to continue its long history of success within its conference and beyond.

“JMU has always had such a great program. They play in a great place with a lot of support which is wonderful to see,” said Rillinger. “As long as they continue to have great coaches, JMU will always be a contender out there.”

Tip-off against Coastal Carolina is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

