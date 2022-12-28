Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit

(Staff)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky grocery store is being sued for religious discrimination.

A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday states Matthew Barnett claims he was denied a job for the assistant manager position at Hometown IGA in Williamsburg because he is a Rastafarian.

As part of his religion, Barnett wears his hair long and in dreadlocks. The suit claims the store refused to accommodate his beliefs and declined to hire him because he refused to cut his hair.

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). It names IGA’s parent company Houchens Food Group, Inc. as the defendant in the case.

WYMT reached out and left messages with both IGA and Houchens Food Group, Inc. corporate offices for comment. We have not heard back yet.

You can see the news release from the EEOC here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into...
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
Va police
Two found dead in submerged car
Fire generic
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Latest News

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer recaptured after being set free following 6-year sentencing delay
W.Va. veterans to compete for cash to build agribusinesses
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder temperatures to end the year