Milder temperatures to end the year

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold in the morning. Cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny into the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s for our West Virginia locations. Around 50 for the Valley. A nice December day with light wind. Cooling quick into the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Clear and cold overnight and with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day. Chilly with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s! A beautiful December day. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Some clouds overnight and cold with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny in the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another beautiful day. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s. Clouds build in overnight wit our next system.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Expect rain for Saturday afternoon but we will continue to fine tune timing as we get closer. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): A milder start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Staying partly sunny for the day but very pleasant with high temperatures around 60. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day and comfortable. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A cool evening with temperatures into the 40s and lows in the mid 40s.

