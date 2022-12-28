Southwest Airlines CEO reveals cause of cancellation issues


Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines.(CNN Newsource)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan revealed the cause of why their airline is having so many issues of cancellations and delays and a plan to fix the said issues.

Jordan said that cities with a large number of scheduled flights simultaneously froze during the bitter cold and brought challenges to all of the airlines.

As a result, Southwest announced its plan for the next few days to fly a reduced schedule and reposition its people and planes by flying roughly one-third of their schedule for the next several days.

“We’re making headway and we’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” Jordan said.

Jordan also shared that he reached out to Secretary Buttigieg earlier Tuesday to continue the discussion they’ve been having with the Department of Transportation through the holiday.

We reached out to Southwest Airlines, and they said they don’t have figures to share on the number of disruptions across the network or at specific airports.

Customers can reach out to Southwest about their travel troubles at Southwest.com/traveldisruption.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into...
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
Va police
Two found dead in submerged car
Fire generic
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Latest News

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer recaptured after being set free following 6-year sentencing delay
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
W.Va. veterans to compete for cash to build agribusinesses
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder temperatures to end the year