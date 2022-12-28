Strasburg Museum to expand through partnership with town

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg Museum will be expanding when it reopens in the spring. The museum is partnering with the town to begin displaying exhibits in the Strasburg Visitor Center which has a small museum of its own.

The partnership will offer a number of benefits for the museum and the town.

“This gives the town a chance to expand the type of displays at the visitor center. It’s largely focused on the Civil War at this point which is certainly an important part of our history but with the artifacts, we have here at the museum we can offer other periods of history,” said Dennis Hupp, President of the Strasburg Museum.

Hupp said the partnership was spearheaded by Olivia Hilton, Director of Strategic Planning for the town of Strasburg. He said that the expansion will make a big difference in what the museum can offer.

“It gives us a chance to display more of our artifacts, it also gives us the opportunity to accept more in-kind donations. Right now in our present facility, we’re pretty much at capacity,” said Hupp. “We don’t take everything that somebody wants to offer us, we have a committee that reviews the artifacts and decides whether it’s something we should have in our museum but this does give us the opportunity to accept more in-kind donations because we will be able to have a place to display them.”

The Strasburg Museum is only open from May to October because it would be cost-prohibitive to heat its building so the new partnership will allow it to display some of its exhibits year-round.

“The visitor center gets hundreds of people every month on average. We average about 1,000 people a year at our museum, so that would give us greater exposure, and hopefully, when people visit the visitor center we can direct them to come to the museum,” said Hupp.

The visitor center also contains a media room where the museum will be able to show films and videos about the history of Strasburg. Hupp said that while the town staffs the visitor center, the museum hopes to provide docents for its exhibits there on a volunteer basis.

The museum will begin displaying exhibits on a rotating basis at the visitor center beginning in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.