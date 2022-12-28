Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

The vehicle was found in the Rockfish River
Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27.

Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead.

In an update, the VSP say that two males, one 11-years old, and the other 17-years old, were found dead on the riverbank and that a third body of a 30-year old male was found when the vehicle was pulled out of the river.

In the press release, the VSP says that, “At this point in the investigation, it appears that a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current.”

Crews are still working to look for two more individuals believed to have been passengers in the vehicle, according to the VSP.

The VSP say that none of the three dead were related, and that the bodies have been sent for autopsies and positive identification.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will share any updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

