Tips for being safe on New Year’s Eve

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - 2023 is coming this weekend and with that many party-goers will be out celebrating.

In Staunton, the police department with the help of reserve staff is increasing its presence on the streets to try and prevent driving under the influence.

Whether you are consuming alcohol this Saturday or not, Staunton Police recommend planning ahead.

If you are out drinking, plan ahead and use a rideshare service or arrange a ride from a friend.

For people walking, use main roads, stay in well-lit areas and be mindful of how cold it gets.

If you have an emergency call 911

