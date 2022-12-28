W.Va. veterans to compete for cash to build agribusinesses

(FILE (custom credit) | KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release.

The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year for members of “West Virginia Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture,” a state program that aims to support veterans working in and transitioning into the field of agriculture.

“The largest barrier to entry for any inspiring farmer is capital,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in the press release.

Veterans are tasked with completing a competition application by Jan. 16 describing their operation and business plans. Finalists will be given five minutes to pitch their idea in front of a panel of judges at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley on March 11.

The winner will receive $10,000; five runners-up will win $5,000 each; ten others will get $2,500.

“Whether the contestants are looking to build a new barn, buy equipment or install fencing, the prize money can be used for capital improvements to make their dreams come true,” Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Manager Sierra Cox said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into...
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
Va police
Two found dead in submerged car
Fire generic
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder temperatures to end the year
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston.
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Bedford County
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 28
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 28
Stephanie Penn's Morning-Weather Forecast Dec. 28
Stephanie Penn's Morning-Weather Forecast Dec. 28