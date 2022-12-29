2 tourists killed in hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators found that the couple were in a crosswalk, but they were not walking in accordance with the signal. The two people were hit by a red SUV, which did have a green light but did not yield to the people in the roadway.

Witnesses told police the vehicle continued driving after hitting the couple. Investigators believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman died later at the hospital.

Police said thanks to surveillance cameras throughout the area, they were able to quickly track down the red SUV and arrest the driver. She was identified as 28-year-old Mykael Terrell, who is an area resident.

Terrell is facing DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Officials said the two people who died at the scene were tourists. The 44-year-old man was from Monument, Minnesota, and the 51-year-old woman was from Hobbs, New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.