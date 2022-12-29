3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

KONDININ, Western Australia (CNN) - Authorities say a 5-year-old girl and her two younger brothers spent more than two days trapped after a car crash that killed their parents in remote Australia.

The family of five was reported missing after they failed to make it to a Christmas Day celebration. Police found their SUV Tuesday morning in Kondinin, Western Australia, about 174 miles east of the state capital, Perth.

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, had been killed in a car crash. Authorities say their three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, spent more than two days trapped at the wreck, waiting to be found.

Relatives credit the 5-year-old with saving her youngest brother’s life by freeing him from his car seat.

“If it wasn’t for the 5-year-old undoing the buckle of the 1-year-old’s car seat, he wouldn’t be with us today,” relative Michael Read told Nine News. “She’ll probably not know for a few years.”

Their ordeal was worsened by high temperatures, Read said.

"﻿Basically, they were stuck in the car for the 55 hours in 30-degree [Celsius – about 86 Fahrenheit] heat,” he said. “Nobody knows what they went through.”

Police say the children were taken to the hospital with severe dehydration. They are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.