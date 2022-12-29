Chance to bless your animal happening on New Year’s Day

The Blessing of the Animals starts at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A tradition that started on a farm has grown into a public affair. The ninth annual Blessing of the Animals is happening at Gypsy Hill Park.

Leaders will spend two hours in the park’s golf course pavilion, celebrating the animals in our homes and honoring those no longer here.

Reverend Kristen Barner shares that the blessing is meant to be simple but sincere.

“They’ll come one at a time, and I’ll hear a little bit of their history and put my hands on the pet and offer a blessing for the new year and offer the fact that whenever we see their beautiful faces, we see the loving face of God, and they remind us what love is and that it’s unconditional,” Reverend Kristen Barner said.

The event is dog-friendly. Photos of other pets (cats, reptiles, ferrets, etc.) are encouraged.

