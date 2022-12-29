Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas.

Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.

“We had a lot of people help us out when we had a time of need — so we feel like that’s what we need to do for others as well. The best thing they need right now is some money to get back on their feet cause they have nothing they don’t even have a wall standing anymore,” Dodson said.

Dodson’s pastor, Lester Kennedy, is 100 percent on board with the idea because he said helping others is the culture of Churchville.

“That’s what we do best is support each other and times of need and I think that is what it means to love your neighbor whether it’s in December or the middle of July,” Pastor Kennedy said.

The support given goes to whatever the Morrisons need. No matter how much money is raised, all know that every dollar counts.

The call to action is to help however you can.

“We’re still at Christmas time, even though it’s past him and this is somebody that needs help and this is somebody that we need to help and this is something that you know you’re supposed to do in life somebody’s gonna help you along the way whether it be you know anything, and here’s a here’s an easy way to to help them.”

Cash and checks can be mailed to the Glossbrenner United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 1016, Churchville, VA 24421, with a memo saying “It’s for the Morrisons.” Dodson also set up a GoFundMe for those who can send support online.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Bodies found in submerged car
A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into...
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Reverend Kristen Barner shares that the blessing is meant to be simple but sincere.
Chance to bless your animal happening on New Year’s Day
CD: GYPSY HILL PARK NY
CD: GYPSY HILL PARK NY
CD: HANKY MOUNTAIN FIRE
CD: HANKY MOUNTAIN FIRE
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, December 28
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, December 28