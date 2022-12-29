Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location.

According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the new facility from Virginia farms, creating an important new market for local cattle and hogs.

Wholesome Foods was established in 1964 by Dean and Syvilla Pence as a home delivery service of poultry, meat and eggs to the Washington, D.C. market. Since then, the company has grown into a full-scale food distributor.

“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of production and the entrepreneurial spirit of families like the Pences, whose company has served the Shenandoah community for more than 50 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“We are excited to grow our business with the help of the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County through the AFID program,” said Wholesome Foods President Wes Pence. “This expansion will increase our capacity, add jobs to our work force and provide a much needed service to the community and local farmers for years to come.”

