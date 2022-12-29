Fire crew rescues dog from Rockbridge County hole

Hunting dog rescue in Rockbridge County
Hunting dog rescue in Rockbridge County(Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hunting dog was rescued from a hole Wednesday by the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.

A rescue crew from the department was called December 28, 2022 by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control to assist with retrieving the dog that had fallen into the hole the day before.

Glasgow rescuers say they were able to quickly get into the hole and get “Bradley’s Hardtime Bonus” out with no injuries, saying, “Every life matters and we have taken an oath to protect life and property, and that’s what we do!”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

