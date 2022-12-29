Fire engulfs barn near Verona

A barn fire occurred near Verona Thursday morning, and crews battled to put out the flames.
A barn fire occurred near Verona Thursday morning, and crews battled to put out the flames.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that left a barn leveled.

The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29.

Smoke could be seen from far away, and eventually the fire was put out.

Quick’s Mill Road was temporarily closed, and fire trucks could be seen going up and down the road.

WHSV reached out to the Augusta County Fire Rescue Administrator, but we have not received a response at the time of writing this.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt, or what was in the barn at the time, and we will provide updates to this article when we receive them.

