Ice bells have been spotted in our area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An unusual phenomenon has been spotted in our area, these are called ice bells. This is something truly special and a rare ice formation because the conditions have to be just right for these bells of ice to form.

What happens is along a creek or a river, you have something over the water that an icicle can form on. However instead of a typical icicle shape, the slight movement of the water creates the bell shape.

Changing water levels is also a factor so as the river and creek levels drop slightly after the recent rain and wintry mix events, the bells form along the waters edge. The incredible cold temperatures over Christmas weekend helped the water freeze quickly as the formation grew with the ripples of the water. Truly something unique that’s not seen very often.

In fact in a few of the photos, you can see how the bells grew as the water level dropped.

Check out some of the photos viewers have sent in:

