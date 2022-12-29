JMU men’s basketball to kick off Sun Belt slate against Georgia State

JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU
JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The men’s basketball Dukes will open Sun Belt play in Atlanta with a matchup against Georgia State on Thursday.

James Madison is off to a 9-4 start, with two of those losses at the hands of Top 5 opponents. The Dukes boast the highest scoring offense in the nation, averaging 93 points per game.

The Dukes trail the Panthers 5-9 in the overall series and will be looking for their first win over Georgia State since 2012.

Tip-off against Georgia State is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into...
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
Va police
Bodies found in submerged car
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
Fire generic
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Latest News

JMU women’s basketball off to 7-2 start
JMU women’s basketball set to open Sun Belt play against Coastal Carolina
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 13
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 27
The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023...
JMU’s Kozlova named Sun Belt player of the week
The James Madison football team put together another dominant performance Saturday night.
JMU football pair earn 2022 All-ECAC honors