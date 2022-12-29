JMU men’s basketball to kick off Sun Belt slate against Georgia State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The men’s basketball Dukes will open Sun Belt play in Atlanta with a matchup against Georgia State on Thursday.

James Madison is off to a 9-4 start, with two of those losses at the hands of Top 5 opponents. The Dukes boast the highest scoring offense in the nation, averaging 93 points per game.

The Dukes trail the Panthers 5-9 in the overall series and will be looking for their first win over Georgia State since 2012.

Tip-off against Georgia State is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

