JMU women’s basketball opens Sun Belt play with 77-56 win over Coastal Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball kicked off Sun Belt play with a dominant 77-56 win over Coastal Carolina.

The Dukes improve to 11-2. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Jefferson is now only ten points away from breaking into the top twelve all-time leading scorers in program history. She currently sits in 13th place with 1,455 career points for the purple and gold.

Kseniia Kozlova scored 10 points and grabbed nine boards. Jamia Hazell had 14 points while Carolina Germond added ten.

The Dukes shot 41% from the field and made 44% of their three-pointers. JMU scored 15 more points off the bench than Coastal Carolina.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they host Old Dominion. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

