Staunton man charged with alleged child porn possession

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department (SPD) have arrested and charged a man with alleged possession of child porn.

The information comes from a press release sent out by the SPD on Dec. 29.

According to the SPD, Luther Allen Sandridge Jr., 67, of Staunton was arrested and charged with ten counts of alleged possession of child porn on Dec 28.

The SPD say Sandridge is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.