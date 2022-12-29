You can create your own edible landscape

Edible plants. (FILE)
Edible plants. (FILE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST
AFTON, Va. (WHSV) - Have you ever wanted to have your own edible landscape?

Well now you can create your own own yard-to-table edible landscapes by using these tips from Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Alyssa Ford Morel.

For smaller spaces like patios, she recommends edibles suitable for containers—arugula, cherry tomatoes, hot peppers, kale, leeks and sweet potato. “I encourage you to start small,” Morel advised beginners. “Pick a few plants to try. Don’t try to convert your entire yard.”

Morel considers the design aesthetic, employing elements of color, texture, line, placement and form, by interplanting, trellising and layering edible species.

If you have a lot of land, or want to grow your edible landscape, you can learn from horticulturalist Michael McConkey’s Edible Landscaping.

McConkey grows over 180 exotic and native cultivars that are sold and shipped locally, throughout Virginia and nationwide. His team manages pawpaw trees, goumi shrubs, kiwi vines and chinquapin nut bushes by hand with no chemical input

Working 25 acres of orchard and greenhouses in Nelson County, he says “A lot of this is a test orchard.”

To watch an edible landscaping video produced by Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, visit bit.ly/3S8w8A9.

