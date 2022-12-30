Dayton man gets new myoelectric prosthetic arm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three years after having his left arm amputated above the elbow a Dayton man is now working to use a new top-of-the-line prosthetic arm. In Dec. 2019 Colby Heishman had to have his arm amputated after a workplace accident, now he’s leading a full life with the help of a prosthetic.

“When the accident happens you’re kind of lost and so we came here (Virginia Prosthetics and Orthotics) and the possibilities are endless now,” said Heishman.

Heishman had his left arm amputated after his hand was caught in a conveyor belt that pulled him inside in a workplace accident.

“They kept me going at UVA and I don’t know when I woke up, the next day maybe, and basically from there on it was recovery and surgeries and things like that,” he said.

During his recovery in 2020, he began going to Virginia Prosthetics and Orthotics in Harrisonburg and working with Briana Gascho, a certified prosthetist and orthotist.

“We started the process by taking a cast of his arm, making a test version of what we call the socket that goes over the arm, and then going through the fitting process with that and assembling the whole arm,” said Gascho.

Since then Heishman has used a body-powered prosthetic arm which is controlled through body motions in his shoulders with a harness and cable system.

“Colby having his body-powered device is still going to be useful because that can be used in lots of different environments, he can go chainsaw with it or weed wack and that’s not going to damage it at all,” said Gascho.

Heishman’s prosthetic has allowed him to go back to working and to get back to activities he enjoys like hunting.

“I’ve got a thing to put a gun in for hunting. I’ve been able to learn how to shoot and this year I was able to hunt and actually get a deer by myself,” he said.

Now with insurance coverage coming available Heishman has been able to get a prototype myoelectric prosthetic which will offer more functions of the hand.

“Using more functions of the hand, being able to grasp in different patterns, using a powered elbow is, in theory, more functional than a body-powered elbow. We can limit how much harnessing has to be worn and he can use his muscles to do the work,” said Gascho.

Heishman’s myoelectric prosthetic works by using electrodes that sit against the skin of his upper arm.

“They just pick up the electric signal from when the muscle is used so he’ll use his bicep, kind of fire his bicep, and then it will be picked up, sent to the microprocessor in the hand, and then the hand will do what he intends it to do,” said Gascho.

Gascho said that these types of prosthetics while expensive are becoming more available as more insurance companies begin to cover them. She said that advancements in prosthetics are continuing to be made.

“The prosthetic world as time goes on has continued to develop especially when there are wars happening, the defense funding often goes toward development and that trickles down to things for the general public,” she said.

Heishman said he hopes his story will encourage other amputees to explore their prosthetic options.

“For anybody in any type of amputation situation, there are possibilities. No matter how big or small your amputation is there are choices and options,” he said.

Virginia Prosthetics and Orthotics said Heishman’s story shows how advancements in prosthetics are changing lives.

“There is light coming, in the midst of really difficult things like an amputation there is hope ahead for a really high quality of life,” said Gascho.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.