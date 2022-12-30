General Assembly session promises conflict and compromise

General Assembly session promises compromise and conflict
General Assembly session promises compromise and conflict(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next month in Richmond, the headlines might tell a tale of two sessions - with stories of major conflict and compromise.

So says WDBJ7 Political Analyst and retired Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton.

“Well, I actually think we’re going to have two sessions in one this time,” Denton said Friday morning.

The 2023 session of the General Assembly will be one to watch, Denton says.

With robust state revenues, Denton said he expects Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on important priorities, perhaps picking up where they left off last year with tax relief.

“We’re also going to see bipartisan compromise on mental health, education, K-12 and higher ed, as well as some of the other issues I think that they will agree on,” Denton said. “And of course the second session is all about the politics for next year’s legislative elections.”

With every member of the House of Delegates and the State Senate facing re-election in November, Denton said to expect plenty of political drama, on high-profile issues such as abortion, and perhaps marijuana sales.

“So I really think there’s a potential to get bipartisan things done with a positive budget around key critical issues. And then, of course there will be the politics of the session leading up to the elections next year,” Denton said.

While this is a year for a short session of the General Assembly, lawmakers will introduce hundreds of bills.

And we don’t have long to wait. The 2023 session opens in less than two weeks, Wednesday, January 11.

