Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home.

The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.

A fire at the same address is also under investigation.

