Local weather extremes of 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season for year end countdowns and yearly summaries. We have to have one with weather of course.

So here are some of the highs, lows and extremes locally in 2022.

HOT AND COLD

The hottest highs this year were recorded in late July. Most weather stations recorded a max highs this year in the low to mid 90s, however Petersburg, WV was the exception. A high of 98° on July 24.

The coldest lows were recorded in January. Not on the list but still in our area, Bayard, WV with a low of -17 in January 2022.

Hottest highs and coldest lows (whsv)

JANUARY 17

January was the month of 2022 where we recorded the most snow for area.

LOCATION SINGLE DAY SNOWFALL DATE BAYARD, WV 15″ JANUARY 17 STAUNTON/WAYNESBORO 8.5″ JANUARY 17 DALE ENTERPRISE 7″ JANUARY 17 LURAY/WOODSTOCK 7″ JANUARY 17

TORNADOES

There were two tornadoes confirmed in our viewing area this year. Remember severe thunderstorm wind damage is much more common than a tornado.

STRONGEST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WINDS

Severe thunderstorms happen every year in our area. Some, are stronger than others. Significant storm damage can happen from straight-line winds or a microburst. It doesn’t have to be a tornado to create destruction. Severe thunderstorm winds can be as high as 100-110mph! Here are the two strongest severe thunderstorm wind damage events locally in 2022.

On July 6, a severe thunderstorm moved from Churchville to Staunton leading to numerous trees down and power outages. The destruction was thought to have been from a tornado, but it was not. The National weather service confirms the damage was from an isolated severe storm with winds as high as 97mph.

On July 12, a powerful line of severe storms led to widespread damage from Grant, to Hampshire and Hardy counties as well as damage in northern Shenandoah County. The National Weather Service confirms wind gusts of at least 80mph within that line of severe storms. A personal weather station in Hampshire county recorded a gust of 102 mph.

YEARLY RAINFALL

Average rainfall for the Valley is right at 38″ for the year.

LOCATION RAINFALL FOR 2022 Bayard, WV 50.19″ Waynesboro 44.60″ Luray 40.66″ Harrisonburg 37.77″ Staunton 37.25″ Petersburg, WV 35.35″

RECORDS TIED OR BROKEN

RECORD HIGHS TIED OR BROKEN (4) RECORD LOWS TIED OR BROKEN (3) March 8, Woodstock March 30, Dale Enterprise June 17, Dale Enterprise March 30, Luray November 8, Luray April 21, Dale Enterprise November 8, Staunton --

