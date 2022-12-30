Local weather extremes of 2022

Weather extremes
Weather extremes(whsv)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season for year end countdowns and yearly summaries. We have to have one with weather of course.

So here are some of the highs, lows and extremes locally in 2022.

HOT AND COLD

The hottest highs this year were recorded in late July. Most weather stations recorded a max highs this year in the low to mid 90s, however Petersburg, WV was the exception. A high of 98° on July 24.

The coldest lows were recorded in January. Not on the list but still in our area, Bayard, WV with a low of -17 in January 2022.

Hottest highs and coldest lows
Hottest highs and coldest lows(whsv)

JANUARY 17

January was the month of 2022 where we recorded the most snow for area.

LOCATIONSINGLE DAY SNOWFALLDATE
BAYARD, WV15″JANUARY 17
STAUNTON/WAYNESBORO8.5″JANUARY 17
DALE ENTERPRISE7″JANUARY 17
LURAY/WOODSTOCK7″JANUARY 17

TORNADOES

There were two tornadoes confirmed in our viewing area this year. Remember severe thunderstorm wind damage is much more common than a tornado.

Fishersville to Waynesboro Tornado

April 2022

EF-0 damage
Rockbridge County tornado

May 2022

Rt. 11, Fairfield

STRONGEST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WINDS

Severe thunderstorms happen every year in our area. Some, are stronger than others. Significant storm damage can happen from straight-line winds or a microburst. It doesn’t have to be a tornado to create destruction. Severe thunderstorm winds can be as high as 100-110mph! Here are the two strongest severe thunderstorm wind damage events locally in 2022.

On July 6, a severe thunderstorm moved from Churchville to Staunton leading to numerous trees down and power outages. The destruction was thought to have been from a tornado, but it was not. The National weather service confirms the damage was from an isolated severe storm with winds as high as 97mph.

On July 12, a powerful line of severe storms led to widespread damage from Grant, to Hampshire and Hardy counties as well as damage in northern Shenandoah County. The National Weather Service confirms wind gusts of at least 80mph within that line of severe storms. A personal weather station in Hampshire county recorded a gust of 102 mph.

Churchville to Staunton destructive storm on July 6
Widespread tree damage from severe thunderstorm, not a tornado on July 6, 2022.
Hardy, Hampshire & Shenandoah Co. destructive storms - July 12th
Tuesday. July 12, 2022

YEARLY RAINFALL

Average rainfall for the Valley is right at 38″ for the year.

LOCATIONRAINFALL FOR 2022
Bayard, WV50.19″
Waynesboro44.60″
Luray40.66″
Harrisonburg37.77″
Staunton37.25″
Petersburg, WV35.35″

RECORDS TIED OR BROKEN

RECORD HIGHS TIED OR BROKEN (4)RECORD LOWS TIED OR BROKEN (3)
March 8, WoodstockMarch 30, Dale Enterprise
June 17, Dale EnterpriseMarch 30, Luray
November 8, LurayApril 21, Dale Enterprise
November 8, Staunton--

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice bells along the water
Ice bells have been spotted in our area
Sandridge is being charged with alleged possession of child porn, according to the Staunton...
Staunton man charged with alleged child porn possession
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A building fire occurred near Verona Thursday morning, and crews battled to put out the flames.
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
South High Street near Food Lion
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Scattered Showers and Warming Temperatures in the Noon Weather Forecast with Ben Beddoes Dec 30
Scattered Showers and Warming Temperatures in the Noon Weather Forecast with Ben Beddoes Dec 30
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder temperatures to end the year
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Spotty Showers in the Morning Weather Forecast with Ben Beddoes Dec. 30
Spotty Showers in the Morning Weather Forecast with Ben Beddoes Dec. 30