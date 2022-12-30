Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply.

That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.

“We need to be able to pay our teachers, our state troopers and our people that work at the DHHR,” he said. “The list goes on.”

With regards to the lack of certified teachers, Berkeley and Jefferson counties combine to account for more than 25% of the statewide shortage.

In corrections, Acting Commissioner Brad Douglas recently told lawmakers that more than half of positions are vacant at two facilities in Martinsburg.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s solution for corrections officers - locality pay, he told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 in a recent interview.

The idea - pay workers more, based upon where they live. The proposal died last session in the state House of Delegates.

Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports revisiting the topic, but passage remains uncertain.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of education among our members and our state about what that actually means.”

“We have so many counties that border other states where teacher pay is higher, police pay is higher, where EMS workers are higher,” said House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. “We have to do something or they’re just going to continue to maybe live in West Virginia, but go across into the other state.”

But what about those who do not work in border counties. That’s a concern for the Senate’s incoming minority leader, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.

“I don’t think it would be right to hire people in Huntington and give them a higher pay rate then someone at Sutton, which would be in the central part of the state,” he said. “To me all the pay, and all the benefits and all the staffing should be elevated regardless, at least in the context of corrections.”

Locality pay hits home for Blair, who represents a portion of the Eastern Panhandle. He said any proposal must have restrictions.

“It ought to be based on the cost of housing and the taxes associated with that housing. That’s it,” he said. “I don’t believe it should be based upon the cost of gasoline, bread or anything other than the housing and the taxes that are levied on those higher cost homes.”

Blair said he wants locality pay to pass, but he said it’s not his top priority.

The 60-day, regular session begins Jan. 11, 2023.

