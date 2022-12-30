Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Thursday evening on South High Street in Harrisonburg near Food Lion.
HPD says both lanes in that area were closed but have since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
We will bring you updates as we get them.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.