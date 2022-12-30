Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another.

Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.

Back on July 21, the Page County Sheriff’s Office got a call that two people had been shot in the area of Buzzard View Place.

Responders found Jay Scott Campbell dead in the back of a pickup truck with several gunshot wounds. The autopsy confirmed Campbell’s death was a homicide.

Justice Campbell was also found nearby with gunshot wounds. Today in court, he pointed out Simandl as the man who shot him in the abdomen and ankle.

Simandl was charged with first-degree murder, malicious assault, and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony. All charges against Simandl have been officially certified for a grand jury trial scheduled for Jan. 4.

