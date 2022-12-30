Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another.

Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.

Back on July 21, the Page County Sheriff’s Office got a call that two people had been shot in the area of Buzzard View Place.

Responders found Jay Scott Campbell dead in the back of a pickup truck with several gunshot wounds. The autopsy confirmed Campbell’s death was a homicide.

Justice Campbell was also found nearby with gunshot wounds. Today in court, he pointed out Simandl as the man who shot him in the abdomen and ankle.

Simandl was charged with first-degree murder, malicious assault, and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony. All charges against Simandl have been officially certified for a grand jury trial scheduled for Jan. 4.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice bells along the water
Ice bells have been spotted in our area
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Sandridge is being charged with alleged possession of child porn, according to the Staunton...
Staunton man charged with alleged child porn possession
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
A building fire occurred near Verona Thursday morning, and crews battled to put out the flames.
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

Latest News

South High Street near Food Lion
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial
Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial
It’s been a year since West Virginia State Police were led to remains they believed belonged to...
Still no answers a year after remains believed to be Cassie Sheetz were found