Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%.

“Any increase is going to help working families be able to afford basic necessities,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

Even with the minimum wage increasing, Payne does not think the changes will be enough.

“In Charlottesville, a living wage for a family of four with two kids, both parents working would be about $24 an hour in Charlottesville, so we’re still really far off from having a minimum wage that actually supports families in our area,” Payne said.

In Albemarle County, government and county school employees make more than the minimum wage, earning $15 an hour.

“It says we want to retain our employees. It says we care about our employees, and we want to be able to pay them a living wage. Personally, I’d like to pay everybody a lot more,” Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley said.

“It’ll save a little bit of money, the estimate is for every $100 that someone spends at the grocery store, they’ll still save about $1.50, so it’s not transformational, but it helps a little,” Payne said.

Anthony Arciniega, the manager of the Market Street Market in Charlottesville, says that with inflation driving up the price of many items, anything helps customers.

“It’s been pretty rough after COVID. That really kind of messed everybody’s financial situation up, you know, maybe it’s a little ray of hope,” Arciniega said.

The next increase for the minimum wage will be in 2025, when it will increase to $13.50 an hour.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.