Still no answers a year after remains believed to be Cassie Sheetz were found

PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - It’s been a year since West Virginia State Police were led to remains they believed belonged to missing hiker Cassie Sheetz but her friends and family are still without any answers.

The remains were found deep in the Monongahela National Forest but a year later there has still been no DNA confirmation from the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner.

“There’s no closure, we still don’t know anything. So you go every day knowing your daughter is not there but not knowing anything else,” said Arlene Howard, Cassie’s mother.

The West Virginia State Trooper who is handling the Cassie Sheetz investigation said that it is not uncommon for the results of DNA tests to take this long and that the investigation can’t move forward until those test results come back.

“It’s every day waiting for that phone call and not getting it. Not being able to say ‘yes this is definitely it’ or talking to her girls and them asking questions and we can’t answer anything,” said Howard.

On March 11 2021 Sheetz and two men, she was hiking with went missing in the Spruce Knob area of Pendleton County. The two men were later found alive but Sheetz was not. Now nearly two years after she disappeared her family is still looking for answers.

“To find out that it can take up to a year or even longer than that to have that information, it just doesn’t sit right with any of us knowing that there are other cases that have been solved within a year,” said Tabitha Black, Cassie’s sister.

Cassie’s friends and family said they feel that her disappearance and the investigation into it did not receive the attention it deserved from the police or the public because she had a criminal record.

“Even though she made mistakes in life. She’s somebody’s daughter, she’s somebody’s friend, she’s somebody’s family and she was a human being,” said Ashleigh Guerrero, a close friend of Cassie. “They saw that she had a criminal history and I felt like they held that against her and that she wasn’t a top priority.”

Tabitha Black compared the nationwide attention that the Gabby Petito case garnered just a few months after Cassie’s disappearance to the level of attention her sister’s case received.

“We see all these cases being solved and all because Cassie has a background she was basically thrown under the bridge,” said Black. “We fought and we fought to get Cassie’s case out there and no matter what we did it seemed like it wasn’t going anywhere.”

Cassie’s friends and family said they miss her greatly and want to make sure she is not forgotten.

“I just miss her personality. She was a good person, she’d been through a lot in life and she never let it get her down, it’s just been hard,” said Guererro.

Friends and family both have said they miss her beautiful singing voice.

“Her being there just lit up a room. I miss so much about her. Her singing, I can’t even listen to music now because I just remember her singing these same songs, her laughter, she was an amazing woman,” said Howard.

Caissie’s sister hopes that she is remembered for her kindness.

“No matter where she was, no matter the situation you were always safe with her. That’s one thing I want everybody to know is that my sister cared for everyone. No matter who you were, whether you were a stranger on the streets, she cared about everyone,” said Black.

As they continue to wait on results from the medical examiner’s office Cassie’s family hopes they will get closure soon.

“I’m hoping that all the questions are answered and there’s no more he said she said thing. It’s done, I can lay my daughter to rest, her children have closure, our family has closure, and we can celebrate her life,” said Howard.

A nonprofit called Voices for the Silenced was started earlier this year in Cassie’s memory. The organization is focused on raising awareness of missing person cases in West Virginia and supporting their families as well as helping those struggling with drug addiction.

