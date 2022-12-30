Wholesome Foods to expand Edinburg facility

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family-owned meat processing company in Shenandoah County announced its expansion on Thursday. Wholesome Foods Inc. will be adding a new USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its location in Edinburg.

The company worked with Shenandoah County to get the project approved and will receive a $40,000 grant from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund.

The expansion of the facility will help meet the local demand for meat processing.

“There’s been a big need in the area for processing local beef and there are several processors in the area and they’re pretty much maxed out with what they can do. We have been processing beef not from the slaughter point but from the aging, freezing, and cutting,” said Wes Pence, President of Wholesome Foods.

Pence said that the new facility will help take some of the travel costs and strains off of local farmers.

“It’s been a bit of an issue for the local farmers to have to take their beef somewhere else for the slaughter and then have to have it hauled back here. So this will allow us to be able to be full service to the farmers where we can process it from start to finish,” he said.

There will also be big benefits to the local industry as a whole with Wholesome Foods being able to cover the entire meat processing process.

“It’s gonna make the area a little more self-sufficient. When we had the pandemic there were some issues with supply and getting meat products into the area so if we can grow it and process it right here then we’re more in control of our destiny,” said Pence.

Wholesome Foods was started in 1964 by Pence’s parents Dean and Syvilla. Since the 1980s Wes and his brother Nathan have run the business and diversified over the years adding more meat production, trucking, and the Wholesome Energy business which recycles waste oils and animal fats.

Wes Pence said he hopes that the construction of the new facility will begin in the spring and that it will be up and running by late fall.

