WHSV launches new online sports show

'WHSV's Total Sports' covers local and national sports news.
'WHSV's Total Sports' covers local and national sports news.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘WHSV’s Total Sports’ will cover the latest sports news, and upcoming games for various sports.

The show, which launched earlier in Dec., was created by Digital Content Producer Jacob Fife, and News Editor Mike Staley, and the two host the show every Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

“It’s a chance for us to share our love of sports with others and connect with them.” Fife said.

Recently the show covered JMU Football extending Coach Cignetti’s contract for another year, made NFL playoff predictions, and did a full preview of the Virginia Men’s Basketball game against Houston.

Viewers are encouraged to comment and share their thought’s and predictions during the stream, and any suggestions for future topics are always welcomed.

You can find the show on the WHSV website, and the WHSV Facebook page airing every Friday night after the 6:00 p.m. newscast.

