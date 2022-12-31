Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday’s milestone included officer equipment from different agencies in Harrisonburg and Rockingham that represent what law enforcement looks like in 2022.

Captain Jason Kidd spearheaded the project. He had the idea at the beginning of this year for the time capsule to be a way to look back on progress from the last few years.

Between the keepsakes and the letters, Kidd thinks this moment shows how important reflection is.

“The past is a great run back to the future, and so, it will allow us to hopefully improve on what we’ve done, and it also it will give an opportunity to really enjoy that time capsule and see what things were like in 2022,” Capt. Kidd said.

The time capsule will remain sealed for the next 50 years. The future of law enforcement will open it to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.