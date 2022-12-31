Scattered showers to end 2022

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Overall rainfall will not be impressive. Scattered showers and clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The bulk of the rain should be before 6pm then spotty showers and drizzle into the early to mid evening. Totals could range from about 1/10″ to 1/2″ rain. Most should be around and less than 1/4″.Evening temperatures into the upper 40s with some fog.

By midnight still damp with some fog. Temperatures in the mid 40s. Drying out overnight and turning breezy after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): A milder start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Mostly cloudy early and mild, breezy at times for the morning. Then more sunshine into the afternoon as winds decrease. In West Virginia our highs will be in the mid 50s. For the Valley highs in the upper 50s. A really nice day. Cool for the evening with temperatures in the 40s after sunset. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny. Comfortable. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cool evening with temperatures into the 40s as cloud cover increases into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and cloudy. Cloudy for the day with a few isolated showers, not a washout by any means. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy for the evening and overnight with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures rising into the 50s. Scattered showers throughout the day and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Evening temperatures falling into the 50s as we begin to dry out. Some clouds for the overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and pleasant but cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.