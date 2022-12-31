Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident

(WECT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police are investigating after shots were fired during an argument around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to city spokesperson, Mike Parks, this happened in the 1000 block of Lois Lane.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The Harrisonburg Police Department and the JMU Police Department do not believe there is a current or ongoing threat to our community, as this appears to be an isolated incident.

A JMU DukeSafe Alert confirmed there were no students involved.

Anyone with information should Crime Solvers at (540)574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

